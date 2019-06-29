Georgia G. Hansen, age 71, of Verona, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Meadow View Memory Care. She was born on Aug. 27, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of George and Edith (Cripps) Hansen.

Georgia graduated from Madison East High School in 1965. She worked for M&I Bank, retiring after 31 years. Upon retirement, she worked part-time at Boston Store for 11 years. Georgia enjoyed knitting, dancing, boating and camping, and spoiling her niece and nephews.

Georgia is survived by her sister, Suzanne (Mark) Welch; brother, Jerry Hansen; niece, Mary Sue (Rick) Olson; nephew, Aaron Hansen; great-nephews, Reid (Sara) Olson and Nick Olson; and great-great-nephews, Roman and Salvatore Olson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Meadow View for their loving care over the years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.