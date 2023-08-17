Georgia C. Lang

Georgia Carole (Grimm) Lang, passed away on August 14, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Madison, Wisconsin, after a prolonged illness.

Georgia was born on December 22, 1952, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Lyle H. Grimm and Marie J. (Grimm) Schuette. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School, Wausau. She attended Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in English Literature from UW-Stevens Point. Georgia graduated from George Washington University, Washington DC with a Master’s Degree in Art Education. She was employed for a number of years at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

Tags