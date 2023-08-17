Georgia C. Lang

Georgia Carole (Grimm) Lang, passed away on August 14, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Madison, Wisconsin, after a prolonged illness.
Georgia was born on December 22, 1952, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Lyle H. Grimm and Marie J. (Grimm) Schuette. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School, Wausau. She attended Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in English Literature from UW-Stevens Point. Georgia graduated from George Washington University, Washington DC with a Master’s Degree in Art Education. She was employed for a number of years at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.
In addition to Georgia’s academic achievements, she was a very talented person. She enjoyed art, literature, poetry, essays, and British mysteries. Georgia was a natural sketch artist, created amazing works of craft art, and was skilled in calligraphy. She loved all of nature and could turn any outdoor space into a magical garden.
Georgia will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to family and her faithful connection to relatives young and old alike. She engaged all who met her with her wonderful sense of humor, keen wit, and her open heart. Georgia loved people. She never met a stranger.
Georgia will be dearly missed by her children, Sarah (Rob) Weise and David Cabelka; grandchildren, Max and Mason Weise; brother, Charles Grimm; sister, Jeanne Robinson; and her devoted partner, Edg Duveyoung; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Georgia was a loving mother and grandmother and a wonderful person.
Georgia was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Patrick; and her beloved English Bulldog, Maxie.
The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare of Madison and Wildwood Clinic, especially Dr. Leila Midelfort, for their dedicated and compassionate care.
Memorial donations in memory of Georgia may be made to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin. 53711.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.