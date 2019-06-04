Georgia Bond

Georgia M. Bond (nee Betz) Passed away on April 26, 2019, at the age of 90. Resident of St. John's on the Lake, formerly of Whitefish Bay and Bayside.

Georgia was born in Tama, IA, the daughter of the late George and Katie (nee Hardon) Betz. Devoted wife for 60 years of the late Lon Skinner Bond. Loving mother of Georgia Lee (Martin) Thurnblad, Tessie (Nick) Sharrow and Lon Skinner (Lori) Bond, Jr. Proud grandmother of Tessie (Mark) Kingsbury, Jack (Paige) Thurnblad; Nick (Nicole) Sharrow Jr., Katie (Jamie) Nichols, and Megan (Lewis) Lloyd. Dear great-grandmother of Georgia, Julia; Tommy, Kenzie; Silvan; and Kat. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.

Georgia was a graduate of University of Iowa-School of Nursing. She was a longtime member of United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay. She enjoyed reading, the arts, and traveling the world with the love of her life, Lon. Georgia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and all whose lives she touched.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. John's on the Lake for their love and care of Georgia.

A celebration honoring Georgia's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 2:00PM, at the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. A reception at St. John's on the Lake will immediately follow. Interment will take place on Thursday, June 13, at 5:00PM at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, WI, with a reception immediately following at Cercis in Columbus, WI. Memorials in Georgia's name may be made to United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay or a charity of your choice.