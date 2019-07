George "Pat" Perdue (July 18, 1984 - July 25, 2019), 35, of Fort Atkinson, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in a car accident.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 2 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. at the funeral home until time of service. Following the memorial service, there will be a celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.

A complete obituary will follow.