George "Pat" T. Perdue II, 35 of Fort Atkinson, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in an automobile accident.

George was born on July 18, 1984 in Madison to George and Karen (Lueder) Perdue. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2002.

Pat found his passion in life doing tile and masonry work. He took pride in his work and it showed in the results having so many pleased customers over the years.

He enjoyed baseball throughout his life and was an avid Brewer and Packer fan.

He spent countless hours with Chase, passing on the love of the game whether it was playing catch, practicing batting with water balloons or cheering him on at games.

He never missed Game of Thrones either.

George is survived by his mother, Karen Perdue; father George Perdue Jr. both of Fort Atkinson; sister, Lindsi (Matt) Timm of Union Grove; nephews, Andrew and Charlie Timm; maternal grandparents, Laverne (Marilyn) Lueder and Lorraine (John) Haberl both of Fort Atkinson; aunts and uncles, Linda (John) Davis of Mukwonago and Pat Cakebread of San Louis Obispo, CA; cousins, Shauna Lueder, Aleena "Becky" (Alee) Chohan and Katie (Nick) Sanborn; special friend Tiffany Bretl and her son, Chase and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents; paternal grandparents, George Perdue Sr. and Helen Lindoe and uncle, Rick Lueder.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home until time of service. A Celebration of Life will follow the memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. going until 8 p.m. at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crown of Life Christian Academy.

