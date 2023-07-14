George Nast

MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- George Avery Nast, age 83, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully at Agrace in Fitchburg on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

George was born on August 6, 1939 the son of Floyd and Irene (Avery) Nast. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1957. George married Patricia Hickok on September 1, 1956. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2015 after 59 years of marriage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially having forest fires in our magical forest, traveling, spending winters in South Texas, hunting and the "Ranch" in South Dakota, his many dogs and attending sporting events for his great-grandchildren. He worked at John Deere in Dubuque for over 30 years and drove bus for the Mineral Point School District for several years.

