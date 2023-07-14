George Nast

MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- George Avery Nast, age 83, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully at Agrace in Fitchburg on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
George was born on August 6, 1939 the son of Floyd and Irene (Avery) Nast. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1957. George married Patricia Hickok on September 1, 1956. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2015 after 59 years of marriage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially having forest fires in our magical forest, traveling, spending winters in South Texas, hunting and the "Ranch" in South Dakota, his many dogs and attending sporting events for his great-grandchildren. He worked at John Deere in Dubuque for over 30 years and drove bus for the Mineral Point School District for several years.
George is survived by his children Mark "Kim" (Kris) Nast of Bellevue, ID, Kelly (Mike) Lawinger of Mineral Point, Karla (Mike) Burroughs of Appleton and Kris (Dan) Potterton of Mineral Point; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren, along with special cousins Tim (Sandi) Barthel, Terry (Ruth Ann) Barthel, and Suz Barthel and Jerry Reich.
He is preceded in death by his wife Pat; his parents; mother and father-in law, John and Irene (Krogman) Hickok; 2 infant children; infant grandson Aaron; sister-in-law Peggy Hickok; and brother-in-law Charlie Hickok.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We wish to thank Sienna Crest, Dodgeville and Agrace for their care and compassion.