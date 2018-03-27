George L. Wells

George Wells, age 93, died at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home on Friday morning, March 23, 2018.

George Wells was born on February 3, 1925 in Monroe, Wisconsin. His parents were Cecil E. and Lydia (Keller) Wells. He was a 1943 graduate of Monroe High School where he was an athlete and received the American Legion Award which is still presented annually to a graduating senior.

Shortly after graduation, George answered the call to serve his country. He enlisted in the military in 1943 and was commissioned in 1945. He was recalled to active duty in 1951 and was stationed in Japan. As a bombardier in the Air Force he flew in 35 missions over Korea. Following active duty, he remained in the Air Force Reserves retiring in 1985 after 42 years in military service. George received a B.S. in Military Science. He served as a liaison officer for the United States Air Force Academy representing southern Wisconsin for 20 years assisting students who were interested in attending US Military Academies. His last reserve assignment was Chief Officer of Defense Procurement Unit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. George attended the Badger Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC in 2013. He was also the recipient of the Quilt of Valor for his military services in WWII and the Korean War.

George lived nearly his entire life in his hometown of Monroe except for the time when he was on active duty. He had a number of business ventures in Monroe over the years dating back to his time as a floor manager at JC Penney’s to his days at the Chocolate Shop which was located on the north side of the Square. More recently he worked as Branch Manager of First Federal Savings and Loan for 18 years and then continued to work at Swiss Colony in Public Relations and Order Fulfillment Employee services until retiring at the age of 87. George always looked forward to Badger Booster Days and sharing cheese curds with the participants.

Over the years he was very active in the community he proudly called home. He was a former President / Chairman of the Jaycees and had an active role in the establishment of Twining Park and was instrumental in bringing the jet to Monroe that is on display at the park. He is a past winner of the Outstanding Young Citizen in Monroe. He was a past president of the Chamber of Commerce. He was the first president of the Monroe High School Booster Club which he helped organize. He was a member of the Monroe Lions Club where he also served as president. He was a past president of the Toastmasters, and a member of both the American Legion and VFW. He was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ where he also had served on the church council.

George was a sports enthusiast and an avid reader who frequented the Monroe Public Library, often doing genealogy and research. He was also a longtime member of the Monroe Country Club. He married Marilyn F. Disch on January 26, 1947 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe. They had three children, Ann, Michael and John.

George is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 71 years; his daughter, Ann Wells, of Monroe; and his son, John Wells, of McFarland. He is further survived by five grandchildren, Jennifer Kearns, Elizabeth Metzger, Michael Wells II, Stephanie Wells, and Austin Wells; and four great-grandchildren Wesley, Bradley, and Riley Metzger and Owen Shriver. He is also survived by his brother Bob Wells of Wisconsin Rapids; sisters, Shirley and Irene of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters; and a son, Mike and Mike’s wife, Valerie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home or a charitable organization of your choice. The Newcomer Funeral Home of Monroe, WI is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net