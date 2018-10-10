George "Dick" Richard Fetherston

Verona - George Richard Fetherston of Verona died October 7, 2018. He was 93.

Dick was born in Jackson, Michigan on January 31, 1925. His father, Paul, was a highway engineer and his mother, Susibell (Arnold), was a dietician; he had one sister, Paula Sue (Krauss). The family moved to Wisconsin in 1935 to return to the milling business, a family occupation for generations. Dick and his father operated the Paoli Mill for 40 years, serving local farmers and hauling grain to other mills in northeastern Wisconsin.

Growing up, he attended a one-room school in Paoli, accompanied each day by his Labrador Blackie. He learned to drive early and fast, setting speed records in his convertible on Highway 69 to Verona High School. He was class president and quarterback of the football team for the Class of 1944.

Drafted into World War II, he was only 19 years old when he was shot in the leg on New Year’s Day, 1945 on the Belgium/Luxembourg border during the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Purple Heart and second bronze star. Upon returning to the U.S., he briefly attended the University of Wisconsin before joining the family business full-time. He loved the independence of driving 18-wheelers down the road, smoking his cigar and listening to the radio. He continued to drive a semi until he turned 65. He enjoyed Korbel brandy and golfing with friends.

Dick married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Schmid, on July 31, 1948. They were married for 52 years before Dorothy died in 2000. They had two sons, Rick (Judy) of Verona and Dan (Paula) of Cape Girardeau, MO; six grandchildren: Paul, Nathan (Stacy), James, Adam, Andrea (Trevor) and Mike (Brenda); and three great-grandchildren, Austin, Harriet and Atticus. Adam died unexpectedly the day before his grandfather’s passing. Thanks to the caring people at Four Winds Manor & Lodge in Verona.

The family will hold a private graveside service for Dick, with the Rev. Dr. Kurt Billings of St. James Lutheran Church officiating, and will include military rites.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com