George Darwin "Joe" Dorst

STOUGHTON - George Darwin “Joe” Dorst, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Joe was born on June 24, 1927, in Plymouth, Wis., to Martin James and Mary Jones Dorst. He married Nancy Caroline Wilkes on Dec. 3, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. She preceded him in death after 70 years of marriage on Jan. 24, 2020.

Joe graduated from Freeport High School in Illinois, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Upon his discharge he attended Beloit College. He and his young family moved to Fond du Lac, Wis., in 1956 where he was the manager and then co-owner of the Model Laundry and Dry Cleaners until his retirement in 1992.