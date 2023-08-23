STOUGHTON - George Darwin “Joe” Dorst, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Joe was born on June 24, 1927, in Plymouth, Wis., to Martin James and Mary Jones Dorst. He married Nancy Caroline Wilkes on Dec. 3, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. She preceded him in death after 70 years of marriage on Jan. 24, 2020.
Joe graduated from Freeport High School in Illinois, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Upon his discharge he attended Beloit College. He and his young family moved to Fond du Lac, Wis., in 1956 where he was the manager and then co-owner of the Model Laundry and Dry Cleaners until his retirement in 1992.
Joe is survived by his four children, Thomas (Connie Poole) Dorst, Springfield, Ill.; John Dorst, Cheyenne, Wyo.; Nancy (Thomas) Truesdell, Reno, Nev.; and Amy (Ken) Hartin, Stoughton, Wis. He is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie Gertkin) Dorst and daughter, Joletta; Emma (partner, Mattison Brady) Dorst and daughter, Mary; Lucas (Heidi) Volden and daughter, Valerie and son, Griffin; Erin Volden (partner Nate Vernig); Matthew (Julia Middleton) Dorst and Owen (Sarah) Truesdell and daughter, Charlotte. He is also survived by his brother, James of Rexburg, Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh, Clark and Claire; his sister, Mary; and his daughter-in-law, Holly Dorst.
The family wish to thank the staffs of Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living, Compassus in Neenah and St. Croix Hospice in Baraboo.
Cremation rites were provided by Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, with a private inurnment service to take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Plymouth, Wis. Memorial donations may be made to the Old Glory Honor Flight (oldgloryhonorflight.org).