George Charles Thode

STOUGHTON - George C. Thode, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home with his wife by his side. He was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Oak Park, Ill., the son of William H. and Dorothy (Reid) Thode.  George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1956 - 1963. On May 15, 1965, he married his wife, Kathleen “Kathy” at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, Wis.

Prior to retirement, George enjoyed a career in accounting at Chase Lumber in Sun Prairie. He was a member of the Stoughton Historical Society and the Small Animal Advocates of Stoughton. He was also a member of the Stoughton Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he served as song leader. George and Kathy would go to area nursing homes to lead music worship with the residents. He felt the need to know Jesus as personal Savior and would encourage anyone with questions to seek the answers from God’s Word.