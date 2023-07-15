George Charles Thode

STOUGHTON - George C. Thode, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home with his wife by his side. He was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Oak Park, Ill., the son of William H. and Dorothy (Reid) Thode. George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1956 - 1963. On May 15, 1965, he married his wife, Kathleen “Kathy” at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, Wis.
Prior to retirement, George enjoyed a career in accounting at Chase Lumber in Sun Prairie. He was a member of the Stoughton Historical Society and the Small Animal Advocates of Stoughton. He was also a member of the Stoughton Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he served as song leader. George and Kathy would go to area nursing homes to lead music worship with the residents. He felt the need to know Jesus as personal Savior and would encourage anyone with questions to seek the answers from God’s Word.
George is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Michael (Sarah) Thode, Timothy (Michelle) Thode, William (Sandy) Thode and Robert (Christina) Thode; brother, William (June) Johnsen; step brother, Gary Hubble; brother-in-law, Ron Thums; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Thode; and sister, Madeline Thums.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1351 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with the Rev. Mark Weiss presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Pacific Garden Mission, The Badger Honor Flight, Agrace HospiceCare, Stoughton Baptist Church, or SCAA. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
