LODI-George Beuford Robson, age 92, of Lodi, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He was born on February 26, 1927 to Roy and Violet (Primer) Robson in his grandparents' farmhouse (town of Franklin, Wisconsin). He spent his early years in small towns in Vernon County, including Rising Sun and Fargo, before the family moved to the farm on Dach Ridge. After a tour of duty with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific at the end of World War II, he attended Hamline University on the G.I. Bill where he met Tharen Jones, who he married on June 21, 1952 in Cloquet, Minnesota.

George attended seminary at Drew University in New Jersey. In 1956, he was ordained in the Wisconsin Conference of the Methodist Church and began the ministry he loved in rural and small town churches around the state until he fully retired in 2007. George had a passion for being actively engaged in God's world and of service to all people, but especially those in need. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Tharen; his children, Colleen Robson, Lynette Robson, Mark (Heather Leach) Robson and Eric Robson; three grandchildren, Nathan (Valya) Robson, Anna Colette Robson Leach and Heath Robson Leach; his sister, Shirley Haakenson; his brother, Bob (Angie) Robson, other relatives and many friends. George was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Odean.

Memorial services will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., at 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. A gathering with refreshments will be held after the service at the church. Burial with a graveside service will be at the Liberty Pole Cemetery on Friday, August 2, with a luncheon to follow at the church.

The family wishes to thank all of the special caregivers, his church family, friends and neighbors, who provided comfort to George and his family during his last months. In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted in George's name to the Lodi United Methodist Church or Liberty Pole United Methodist Church.