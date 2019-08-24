George Arnold Schultz

George A. Schultz, age 90, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Reedsburg, WI on November 15, 1928.

George served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1948 – 1952. He married Elaine Laurence of Baraboo. They were married for 44 years before her passing. He worked for the Dane County Highway Department for 31 years, retiring in 1989.

He was a member of VFW Post #7591, American Legion Post 348 of DeForest, Lion's Club and Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest since 1991.

He is survived by: Son, Ronald (Terry) Schultz and daughter, Brenda Steventon; 3 grandchildren, Denean (Chuck) Geil, Ronald Jr. and Michael (Deborah) Schultz; 4 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hailey and Carley Geil and Ashlynn Schultz; two brothers, Robert (Jackie) and William (Barbara) Schultz and sister, Betty Theuner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents, William and Ethel Schults; great-granddaughter, Ashley Geil; brother, Edward

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest, with Rev. Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

