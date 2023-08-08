George Allen Pahlke

George Allen Pahlke, age 87 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin.

A Funeral Service for George will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Conway- Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. George will be laid to rest at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery following the service.