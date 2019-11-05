Genowefa Niec, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 p.m. and on Thursday at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00.

Genowefa was born January 10, 1925 in Poland the daughter of Peter and Stefania Kornas.

Genowefa was a loyal and faithful member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Parish. She volunteered her time with the Polish Club, she loved politics, crocheting and was the best cook and baker ever. She was a very hard worker with a good heart. She was a loving grandmother.

Genowefa is survived by daughter Halina (Dan) Bernas of Lake Delton, WI; sister, Dorota of Poland; grandchildren, Paul, Peter (Meg), Annette; great grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Paul, Lukas, and Lily; and one great great grandchild, Joei. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother John.