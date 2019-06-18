MADISON-Genevieve Marie Meaux, age 93, formerly of 111 Owen Dr., passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1926, in Marshfield, the daughter of Dr. William and Helen (Scanlon) Winner. Genevieve was a graduate of West High School. She married her beloved Allan F. Meaux on July 19, 1947, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage together.



Genevieve was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her faith was strong, and she lived it daily. She was a ferocious reader and enjoyed cooking, baking and playing cards endlessly.



Genevieve is survived by her children, Tom (Nancy) Meaux, William Meaux (Mitchell Oldham), Mary (Carl) Gromnicki, Richard (MaryKay) Meaux and Renee Meaux (Tony Milito); 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan; and four siblings, Robert, James, Kathleen and Gerri.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 405 S. Owen Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, with Msgr. Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.



The family would like to acknowledge the nurses and volunteers of Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.



