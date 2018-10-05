LEEDS/LODI-Genevieve M. Pulsfus, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

She was born on April 1, 1927, in the Town of Leeds, the daughter of Jacob and Martha (Kusrow) Kreier.

Gen graduated from Poynette High School. She married Willis Pulsfus on April 24, 1945, he preceded her in death in 2008.

Gen was a member of “Farmette Homemakers” and St. Peter’s Ladies Aide. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at Good Sam’s Nursing Home and baking and cooking for others.

Gen is survived by her children, Larry (Jayne) Pulsfus and Karen (Robert) Kronberg; five grandchildren, Todd (Becky) Kronberg, Paul (JoAnn) Kronberg, Craig (Jen) Kronberg, Seth (Kristin) Pulsfus and Stephanie (Fred) Nieforth; seven great-grandchildren, Ben Kronberg, Sara Kronberg, Lydia Kronberg, Joe Kronberg, Isaac Kronberg, Owen Nieforth and Addison Nieforth; sisters-in-law, Alice Lanzendorf, Esther McDonald and Madaline Shaw and brother-in-law, Henry Pulsfus. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Florence (Melvin) Kroetz; brothers-in-law, Rodney (Marion) Pulsfus, Herbert (Dorothy) Pulsfus, Leonard (Hilda) Pulsfus, Clarence (Jeanette) Pulsfus, Ervin Lanzendorf, Bernard McDonald and Gordon Shaw; sisters-in-law, Adeline (Wally) Ebner, Ethel Pulsfus and Laurie Pulsfus.

Funeral services will be held at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Park St, Arlington, at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 13, 2018, with Reverend Christopher Amen presiding. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorial may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

