Generose Mary Evans

Generose Mary (Trace) Evans, age 89, of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at home with family. Generose was born February 24, 1929 to John and Mary (Steffes) Trace. Generose was one of thirteen children and was raised on the family farms in Calamine and Dodgeville, WI. She married Wilbur “Junior” Evans on September 13, 1952, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2015. In their younger years they enjoyed polka and square dancing, taking Sunday drives to visit relatives, attending the Steam Engine Shows all over Wisconsin and the Rendezvous in Prairie du Chien. Generose helped her husband own and operate Wilbur Evans and Sons Excavating. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, who spent many hours playing and exploring on her farm. Generose had a special place in her heart for her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed their company and looked forward to their visits. She loved hearing about everyone’s “adventures” and what was going on in their lives. Generose spent many hours cooking and baking with love for her family from pasties and apple pies to all kinds of treats as well as hosting big family events. She would have her sugar cookies ready for the grandkids to cut out, bake and frost. Holidays were a special event that she would invite not only family, but friends to celebrate together with her in her home. One of her greatest joys later in life was joining her brothers and sisters on a cruise. Generose loved watching birds out her window, gardening and spending time with her dog Blu as well as sharing food off her plate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur “Junior” Evans, her parents, John and Mary (Steffes) Trace, parents-in-law, Wilbur and Laura (Cutler) Evans, brothers, Bob, Bill, Dick, Gene and Leo Trace as well as sisters, Virginia Trace and Rita Millard, brothers-in-law, Robert Houselog, Jerry Rundle, Harold Evans, Mike Rundle, Dallas Millard, Emmett Loy and Dick Johnston, sister-in-law, Wilma Johnston, Sharon Trace, Kate Loy, Marie Evans and a special nephew, Gerry Evans.

Generose is survived by three sons, Tom (Vicki) Evans; Leslie (Linda) Evans and Ray (Kathy Lenz) Evans, all of Dodgeville; five grandchildren, Pete (Amy) Evans, Chris Evans, Tracy (Matt) Breaker, Trinity Evans and Nicole (Paul) Apicella, seven great grandchildren, Kaine, Elizabeth, James, Nora, Cashton, Lucas, Finley and Maverick, sisters, Gert Houselog, Aletha (Jim) Durst, Elaine Rundle and Joanne (John) Brunner, a brother, Ed (Catherine) Trace, sisters-in-law, Carol Potterton, Aggie Trace and Donna Evans as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with Fr. Jim Murphy officiating. Inurnment will be in East Side Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday after 4:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com