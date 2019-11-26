Gene W. Weckerly age 61 of Monroe, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home.

Gene was born on July 13, 1958 in Monroe, the son of Ralph and Shirley (Prien) Weckerly. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1976 and married Darlene Williams on September 16, 1989 in Monroe. Gene, a third generation farmer, farmed on the Weckerly homestead his entire life. He was a member of the Monroe Moose Lodge and Green County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Wisconsin sports teams, and turning to the weather channel when his favorite teams were not playing.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Monroe; three children, Sara (Alex) Pins of Farley, Iowa, Rose (Dan) Peterson of Browntown, and Dillon (Amanda) Weckerly of Monroe; grandchildren, Bo Pins, Callie Peterson, Letty Peterson, and Gracie Weckerly. He is further survived by his father, Ralph; brothers, Larry of Fayette, and David (Traci) of Monroe; and a sister, Nancy (Jim) Ingold of LaCrosse.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Don Kim officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

