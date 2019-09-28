Gene Alvin Pearson

MONONA - Byrnes McFarland Tavern lost a "regular" on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Gene Alvin "Geno" Pearson, age 79, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, though the family suspects he was avoiding another Wisconsin winter.

Gene was born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Madison, the favorite of eight to the late Amel L. and Margaret Mae (Butler) Pearson. He attended Madison East High School before joining the United States Army. After being discharged in 1959, he went onto work for Oscar Mayer. A talented illustrator, he contemplated becoming a commercial artist but ultimately decided to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming an ironworker, and was a member of Local 383 for over 50 years. Gene and Kay Dotzel married on July 15, 1961. They lived in Monona for 54+ years and welcomed two daughters, Angela and Kristina.

Gene's life revolved around his friends and family, he recently expressed, "my bucket is full!" Many memories that ‘filled' that bucket include hijinks with close friends (often times requiring Amel to bail them out), pranking friends (especially on the golf course), spending hours "shooting the breeze" at local taverns, and we can't go without including getting $5 matching skunk tattoos at the East Side Business Men's carnival with his closest friends… at age 11, we might add. When Gene wasn't up to playful antics with friends, he loved visiting with his many siblings, spending time with his granddaughters, and creating things like jewelry and colored pencil drawings. He was quietly generous, an avid sports fan, and always ready for a good time. Above all, he was fiercely loyal. He will truly be missed.

Gene leaves behind sisters, Beverly (Eugene) Wilke, Janice (Richard) McCord and Susie(Rolf) Hanson; daughters, Angela (Kelly) Genter and Kristina Pearson (Ray Tushoski); granddaughters, Taylor Genter, Kaitlin Tushoski, Olivia Genter and Bridget Tushoski; many nieces and nephews; his beloved cat George; and many friends. He was welcomed into death by the love of his life, Kay D. Pearson; sisters, Edith (George) Bonkers and Marilyn (Gordon) Napstad; brothers, William Pearson and Richard Pearson; and his parents, Amel L. and Margaret Mae (Butler) Pearson. We are positive they greeted him with a big hug and a Miller 64.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Agrace Foundation www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/. The family would also like to thank the talented and caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare.