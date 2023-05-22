Gena L. Erickson

Gena Lee (Hughes) Erickson, age 90 of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born April 29, 1933, in the Welsh Settlement of Rewey, the daughter of Orville “Puggy” Hughes and Nina Belle (Stacy) Hughes. She attended Lincoln and Diamond Grove Grade schools near Mineral Point and Linden High School. She married Gerald Erickson on October 23, 1954, in Dodgeville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her siblings—Avalon Davis, Elwyn Hughes, Marjorie Lucas, Percy Hughes, Bob Hughes, Ramona Nechkash, and Shelby Rader. She is survived by her children, Jim Parish (Karen) of Linden, Jerry Erickson (Debbie) of Madison, and Sonja Wagner (Todd) of Sun Prairie. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Eric (Char) Erickson, Amanda (Aaron) Erickson, Heidi Wagner, Bob (Andrea) Parish, Katie (Greg) Wolf, Matt (Tina) Parish, and Justin (Connie) Allen, and her 13 great-grandchildren.