Gena L. Erickson

Gena Lee (Hughes) Erickson, age 90 of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born April 29, 1933, in the Welsh Settlement of Rewey, the daughter of Orville “Puggy” Hughes and Nina Belle (Stacy) Hughes. She attended Lincoln and Diamond Grove Grade schools near Mineral Point and Linden High School. She married Gerald Erickson on October 23, 1954, in Dodgeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her siblings—Avalon Davis, Elwyn Hughes, Marjorie Lucas, Percy Hughes, Bob Hughes, Ramona Nechkash, and Shelby Rader. She is survived by her children, Jim Parish (Karen) of Linden, Jerry Erickson (Debbie) of Madison, and Sonja Wagner (Todd) of Sun Prairie. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Eric (Char) Erickson, Amanda (Aaron) Erickson, Heidi Wagner, Bob (Andrea) Parish, Katie (Greg) Wolf, Matt (Tina) Parish, and Justin (Connie) Allen, and her 13 great-grandchildren.
She was employed by Madison General Hospital and the Delta Gamma Sorority, before nannying for many years for the Rose, Harth, and Bechler families in Madison. She loved taking trips to Vegas as well as road trips to casinos with Gerald. She also enjoyed Brewer Baseball, Wisconsin Basketball, and Wisconsin Hockey and travelled to many tournaments to watch Grandson Eric play hockey. Every year she watched the Kentucky Derby on TV and had a hat she wore to get into the spirit.
She was very proud of her Welsh and Cornish heritages. She was also a proud supporter of the military. Living close to the airport for 56 years she loved to watch the F16’s and looked forward to the arrival of the F35’s. Her brother Elwyn served in WWII, and she was a charter member of the new WWII Memorial in New Orleans in honor of him. Danny O’Donnell was her favorite singer and she looked forward to his show every Saturday on RFD.
She always said, “Don’t be sad for me when I’m gone, because I’m going to get to be with my Mom” (who she lost when she was only 28).
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 24 at 11:00 AM at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville. Pastor Mark Bartel will officiate with burial at Otter Creek Cemetery, rural Highland. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. A luncheon will be held at the RedRoom Bar and Grill, Dodgeville following the burial. For those not attending the burial, appetizers will be served at the RedRoom until the family arrives. Memorials to the Otter Creek Cemetery would be greatly appreciated. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.