Gaylord J. "Buddy" Voegeli age 82 of Monroe, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Buddy was born on January 15, 1937 in Adams Township, Green County, the son of Herman and Mary (Grossen) Voegeli. He attended Monticello High School and married Rosemary Meier on August 23, 1958 in Browntown. Buddy farmed in the Monticello area and worked for several years at Roy's Dairy. He also was self employed selling health products for many years. He was a faithful and active member of the Monroe United Methodist Church. He loved to sing as he was a member of the United Methodist choir and a sixty year member of the Barbershop Chorus. He was always smiling and willing to help people. He enjoyed bowling for many years, gardening, and making wine.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Voegeli of Monroe; four children, Michael (Velvet) Voegeli of Monroe, Penny (Jim) Ruchti of LaVergne, TN, Rita (Gene) Grinnell, Nancy (Mike) Myers, all of Monroe; eight grandchildren, Luke (Ari) Voegeli, Jadie (Daniel) Brown, Julianna (Justin) Voegeli-Hurley, Bobby Voegeli, Erik Grinnell, Garrett Grinnell, Kayla (Ben) Denny, and Tyler Myers; four great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Cason, Mari, and Paxton; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews who lovingly called him Uncle Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Terry Voegeli; two brothers and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Don Kim officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

