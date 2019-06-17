Gayle D. Arndt

MADISON-Gaylene (Gayle) D. (Goodson) Arndt, the daughter of Arthur Goodson and Ida Marguerite (Caitlin) Deakman was born April 26, 1932, passed away at the age of 87 on June 13, 2019.

Gayle was born in Chicago and moved to Mineral Point and Madison after marriage. Relocating from Madison and moving around the Cambridge area and back to Madison's east side where she resided with her domestic partner of 22 years, Amado "Amos" Navarro.

Gayle worked with the Health and Human Services Department for many years teaching young families how to cook healthy meals on a budget. She also was a cook later in life at many restaurants in the area, including Inn on the Park in downtown Madison.

Gayle's love and devotion to her children was always apparent and her love of animals and those less fortunate was a passion. She and Amos loved to visit the local festivals to listen and dance to the music. She loved to engage in lively discussions about politics and the news of the day with friends and family. She was an avid reader all her life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Goodson, mother, Ida Marguerite Deakman and husband, James Arndt. She is survived by her five children: Mary (Christine) Hartnett (Paul), Jacob Arndt, David Arndt, Marguerite Clanton (Mark) and Mark Arndt. She was loved and will be missed greatly by 16 grandchildren: Kristopher Peters, Renee Clark (Erik), Patricia Brosseau, Rebecca Brasch (Steve), Colin Hartnett (Christine), Charity Hanssen (Theo), Hannah Hartnett, Monica Arndt, Heidi Thompson, Alex Arndt (Meg), Jacob Arndt, Ben Arndt (Alexandra), Joseph Arndt, Charlie Werner, Adel and Nicholas Arndt and 21 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Highland Memory Gardens chapel located at 3054 County Road BB, Madison, WI 53718.

The family is being assisted by Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care Home, Monona.

Thank you to Virginia Health and Rehabilitation of Waukesha and Legacy Hospice Care of Elm Grove for their end of life care for Gayle.



