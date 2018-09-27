MADISON-Gary Wesley Krugman, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Gary was born into a faithful family of His Lord on Aug. 17, 1930, to parents, Wesley and LaVerle.

On Nov. 8, 1947, he married Evelyn Baumgarten. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past year.

Gary had a good work ethic all his life. He worked at Oscar Mayer as a body mechanic/painter for 35 years while also working at Gardner Bakery and as a farm hand in the early years.

At age 25, and with four small children at home, Gary contracted spinal polio during the height of the epidemic. Doctors told him he would never walk again. He fought relentlessly and with the devoted help of his wife Evelyn who took over his in-home rehab, he proved them wrong. The word “handicapped” was never a part of his vocabulary. He strived to be as independent as was possible and continued to work at Oscar Mayer until he retired at age 53.

For 60+ years, Evelyn took on the role of caregiver in their home where he remained until only a few months before his death.

Gary enjoyed being a “watcher”, especially of his children and grandchildren’s endeavors. He spent many a summer evening at the Olbrich ballparks where he watched softball games and made many friends. He traveled the country with his daughter Cyndy and family, and vacationed in Branson and attended Wisconsin fairs with good friends, Don and Virginia Gumz. He especially loved listening to polka, country, gospel and big band music. Gary was one of the strongest, most courageous men you’d ever meet.

Gary is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Donald (Bonnie), James (Jeri), and John (Becky); son-in-law, Gary Brinkman; 10 grandchildren, Wendy, Pamela, Mandy, Ty, Reed, Kris, Angela, Brandi, Douglas and Alison; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Barrow; and brother-in-law, Howard Jones. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cyndy Brinkman; parents; grandparents; sister, Marlyn Jones; and many in-laws and friends.

Services will be held at LAKEVIEW MORAVIAN COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3565 Tulane Ave, Madison, WI. 53714 at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeview Moravian Community Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420