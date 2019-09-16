Gary W. Weiss

Gary Wilfred Weiss, age 67, of Plain, passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2019 after a courageous six-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Reedsburg, WI on September 30, 1951 to Wilfred "Bill" and Elvy (Ring) Weiss. He graduated from River Valley High School in 1970 and enlisted in the US Navy in January, 1971. He was a Hospital Corpsman based out of Jacksonville, FL on the USS Sarsfield DD837 and was honorably discharged in June of 1975.

On May 25, 1974 he married the love of his life, Rhonda Jeanne (Horton) Weiss at Christ the King Catholic Church in Jacksonville, FL. They were blessed with four children. They raised their family in Plain, WI where he was employed by Edward Kraemer & Sons from June 1975 until his retirement in 2015.

Gary also served as a Fireman (1977-2014) and EMT (1977-present) and Chief EMT (from 1982-2016) for the Plain Fire & EMS District. He became a member of the American Legion Post 398 (1976-Present) and was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Catholic Church.

Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and watching sports as an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, NASCAR racing and most importantly spending time with his family!

Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Horton) Weiss; daughter, Misti Hlavacek; son, Brian (Alisa) Weiss; son, Michael (Kara) Weiss; son, Timothy (Katey) Weiss; fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; mother, Elvy Weiss and six siblings; Linda (John) Goley; Pat (Steve) Bowdish; LaVonne (Andy) Anderson; Bill (Connie) Weiss; Dorothy (John) Hill; Terry (Shelia) Weiss; Sister-in-Law, Cindy Flynn and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Wilfred "Bill" Weiss; Grandparents, Ray and Emma Ring and Joseph and Mary Weiss; nephew, Michael Hill and his in-laws, Jeanne and Jim Dahm; sister-in-law, Brenda Violette and brothers-in-law, Brian and Blaine Horton.

The family would like to thank the wonderful providers at UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Daniel Mulkerin and nurses, Stacy and Abby. Also, a big thank you to Agrace HospiceCare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to 4PeteSake (www.4petesake.com) or Plain Ambulance Education Fund (checks written out to Plain EMS) c/o Rhonda Weiss, PO Box 296, Plain, WI 53577.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home of Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.