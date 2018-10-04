SUN PRAIRIE-Gary W. Oliver, age 71, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on June 29, 1947, in Viroqua, the son of Marvin and Virginia (Herfel) Oliver.

Gary was a 1966 graduate of Madison East High School, lettering in basketball and football in both middle and high school. He married Sharon Quinn on Feb. 14, 1990, in Madison, and was a faithful caregiver to her.

Gary was the caddie master at Maple Bluff Country Club and was a hard and dedicated w orker for many different Madison area businesses over the years. He was an avid fisherman, loved all sports, including playing hockey at Tenney Park, and was an umpire for many years.

Gary is survived by son, Christopher Oliver; stepchildren, Lori (Leslee ) Spatola, Lisa Jahn and Don (Sue) Bollinger-Brown; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marva (Bill) Nesbitt and Barbara Pruitt; two brothers, Michael (Barbara) Oliver and Jeffrey Oliver; significant other, Mary Kampka; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; daughter, Stephanie Oliver; son, Scott Oliver; and brother, Darell Oliver.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 Noon on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established.

The family wishes to thank the Sun Prairie EMT's and the staff of the University Hospital ER for all of their compassionate care given to Gary and his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



