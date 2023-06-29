Gary Toay Obituaries Obituaries Jun 29, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary Toay of Hudsonville, Michigan and formerly of Mineral Point passed away on June 22, 2023.He was born on November 4, 1949 the son of Jim and Violet (Hazelrigg) Toay. A Celebration of Life for Gary Toay will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the Mineral Point American Legion Post 170. Gorgen Funeral Homewww.gorgenfh.comCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gary Toay Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Man struck by 100-year-old headstone dies Wisconsin Senate approves two-year budget with lower income tax, UW cuts Senate votes to force confirmation of chief elections official Garbage truck fire on Beltline believed to be caused by mechanical failure 33 development projects coming to Madison's skyline Latest News $115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states Badger Tavern shooting suspect pleads not guilty NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, sources say. Get the latest. Drought conditions in southern Wisconsin worsen amid lack of significant rainfall More News