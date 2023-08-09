Gary T. Essig

Gary Essig — a Chicagoland native, retired computer programmer, and lover of road trips — died Aug. 2, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin, at the age of 70.

Gary Todd Essig was born on March 6, 1953, to Calvaine and Evelyn Mae Danhoff Essig and was raised in Homewood, Illinois with his five siblings. Gary cared deeply for his family; a frequent babysitter, ice cream companion, and sounding board, he was always willing to lend a hand to help out. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School, then worked several jobs, including pumping gas at the nearby Clark station, sweeping floors in a pizzeria, and late night security monitoring to later put himself through college (Governors State University). Entering the emerging field of computer programming, he eventually began a 25-year career with the Chicago consulting firm A.T. Kearney in which his skills helped modernize the firm’s international financial transactions. Here he proved himself to be a valued and dependable employee.

Tags