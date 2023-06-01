Gary Scott Giegerich

Gary Scott Giegerich, age 74 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born Aug. 23, 1948 to the late Robert and Audrey (Meier) Giegerich. Gary attended Sauk Prairie High School graduating in the first joint class of the new high school in 1966. He went on to MATC to study commercial printing, eventually returning to work with his father and uncle at Giegerich & Sons. Gary was a numbers man; he went on to work at Goerk’s Masonry as the office manager and job estimator. He worked for Goerk’s for nearly 30 years until they closed and then worked for SP Remodeling. In his retirement he dabbled with several small jobs, helping out and doing the books.

Gary was united in marriage to Sue Liesenfeld on Apr. 5, 1975 at Concordia Methodist Church; they recently celebrated 48 years. Together they raised their family in Sauk Prairie where Gary served on the Prairie du Sac Fire Department for 30 years; retiring as Assistant Chief. Always willing to lend a hand or advice; Gary served his community on the Sewer Commission and on the Prairie du Sac Village Board.