Gary Scott Giegerich, age 74 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born Aug. 23, 1948 to the late Robert and Audrey (Meier) Giegerich. Gary attended Sauk Prairie High School graduating in the first joint class of the new high school in 1966. He went on to MATC to study commercial printing, eventually returning to work with his father and uncle at Giegerich & Sons. Gary was a numbers man; he went on to work at Goerk’s Masonry as the office manager and job estimator. He worked for Goerk’s for nearly 30 years until they closed and then worked for SP Remodeling. In his retirement he dabbled with several small jobs, helping out and doing the books.
Gary was united in marriage to Sue Liesenfeld on Apr. 5, 1975 at Concordia Methodist Church; they recently celebrated 48 years. Together they raised their family in Sauk Prairie where Gary served on the Prairie du Sac Fire Department for 30 years; retiring as Assistant Chief. Always willing to lend a hand or advice; Gary served his community on the Sewer Commission and on the Prairie du Sac Village Board.
He enjoyed his golf and was a former member of the Lake Wisconsin Country Club and was an avid league bowler in his younger years. Gary enjoyed trips out west and hunting, camping trips when the kids were young and as often as he could get up to “Perfect Catch”, his cabin in Eagle River. Gary loved to “pull someone’s leg” every time he had a chance and always had nicknames for his closest friends and family; but, was most proud of his children and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Andrea “Andie” (Gayle) Gander and their son, Jacob; son, Brian “Bud" Giegerich and significant other (Lynsi Albright) and his children, Tyler, Rex, Lola and Isla; siblings, Roxanne (Joseph) Joyce and Jon. Former daughter in law Hollie Giegerich. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Prairie du Sac Fire Department. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. As per Gary’s request, he asks attendees to dress casually and to “keep the tears to a minimum”.
Gary’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Agrace Hospice and Meriter Hospital and to the Prairie du Sac Fire Dept. and Bob Kelter for all their help.