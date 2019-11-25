Gary Ray Thompson

Gary Thompson, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells, of which he was a proud member.

Gary was born August 25, 1947 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of Stewart and Kaye (Munson) Thompson. Gary graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1966, immediately enlisting in the U.S. Navy, he served aboard the USS Hancock in Vietnam until 1968. He was married to Cindy Palmer on January 27, 1978 in Las Vegas, NV. Gary attended many, many funerals as a passionate member of the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 as a firing squad leader of the military honor guard. Gary was a proud, dedicated, and loyal veteran, and was recently given a "Quilt of Valor". He had worked in food service pretty much all his life, and prepared everything from peeling potatoes to preparing filet mignon. He had worked throughout the Dells area in restaurants and one time owned his own establishment, The Purple Haze.

Gary is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Laura Ann Thompson; brother, Jon Benson of Arizona; sister, Toni Herriot of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother in law Rick Herriot and sister in law Nikki Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.