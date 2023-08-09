Gary R. Seifert

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Seifert, beloved husband, animal father, son, brother, and friend. He passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2023, at his home in Blue Mounds Wisconsin.
Gary was born October 15, 1970, in Woodstock, Illinois. As a child his family later moved to the area of Mauston, Wisconsin. Gary was a hard worker all his life and tried many different occupations throughout his life. One of his most favorites was working on the Mississippi River barges with James Julian, man who was not only a mentor and friend, but a father figure in his life also. Gary also owned his own tile business in Florida, where he taught many young men the tile trade. He also was a heavy equipment operator, mechanic, and certified welder.
In 2013 he met Darcey Wensel. They loved each other from the start and married on September 12, 2015. Although Gary and Darcey did not have actual children, they filled their home and spread their love with fur, feathers and fins. As their lives started out together, they started with what they later referred to as “the originals” Nikki, Tommy, Zoey, Stella, Bird, Silver Shark and Sucker. Then they added Charlie, Gracie and Bocephus. In 2016 Gary and Darcey moved from Wonewoc to Blue Mounds. Gary would later tell Darcey “This is the place where we are going to grow roots”
Gary was a fun guy who would strike up a conversation with anyone and loved to joke around. He loved hopping in his beloved Ford F-150 truck and just going where the road took him and taking Darcey on some wild goose chases occasionally. He loved to fish and was an avid Packer fan. He loved with all his heart his family and friends (even if some are Viking fans). He was always willing to help whoever he could, however he could.
Gary is survived by his wife, Darcey Seifert; “children”, Silver, Sucker, Charlie, Gracie and Bocephus; stepfather, Rich Gelet; sister, Julie (Joe) Julian; niece, Jessica (Connor) Hickie; nephew, Joe Julian; and the greatest great niece there ever was, Haley Hickie. He also has many aunts, uncles and friends that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary Seifert and Barbette Gelet; grandparents on both sides; his “children”, Bird, Nikki, Stella, Tommy and Zoey; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at a late date.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
