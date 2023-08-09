Gary R. Seifert

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Seifert, beloved husband, animal father, son, brother, and friend. He passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2023, at his home in Blue Mounds Wisconsin.

Gary was born October 15, 1970, in Woodstock, Illinois. As a child his family later moved to the area of Mauston, Wisconsin. Gary was a hard worker all his life and tried many different occupations throughout his life. One of his most favorites was working on the Mississippi River barges with James Julian, man who was not only a mentor and friend, but a father figure in his life also. Gary also owned his own tile business in Florida, where he taught many young men the tile trade. He also was a heavy equipment operator, mechanic, and certified welder.

