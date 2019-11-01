Gary R. "Garbe" Dahmen, passed away at his home on October 30, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family.

He was born on October 24, 1954, in Madison, Wisconsin to Gilbert and Mary Ann Dahmen. Garbe and Jerilyn Meyer Dahmen were married on January 15, 1981, at St. John's Catholic Church, officiated by Father Monte Robinson.

Garbe grew up in Martinsville, Wisconsin and graduated from Middleton High School. He was a maintenance mechanic for 34 years with the WI Dept of Military Affairs at Truax Field. His hobbies included many years of playing softball throughout the local area and Midwest, golfing, deer hunting, and his annual fishing trip to Canada.

Garbe is survived by the family he loved so very much; his wife, Jerilyn; their sons and daughters-in-law, David and Karen Culbertson and John and Sara Dahmen; and his greatest joy, their grandchildren, Analiese, Alaina, Will, Hannah and Jack. Garbe is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Dahmen Ripp; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Le Dahmen, Dean and Melissa Dahmen, and Tim and Barb Dahmen; also his sisters-in-law, Jody Dahmen, Marianne Meyer, and Donna Doyle as well as numerous nieces and a nephew.

Garbe was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Jerome and Muriel Meyer; his brothers, Ron Dahmen and Doug Dahmen, and sister-in-law Ann Dahmen.

A Gathering will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Rex's InnKeeper, 301 N. Century Ave, Waunakee from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The family will be making a memorial contribution in Garbe's name at a later date.

We want to thank the Carbone Cancer Center staff and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and guidance.

