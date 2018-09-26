Gary R. Edge, a lifelong resident of Madison, died on September 24, 2018, surrounded by love, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Born to Carlos and Marion Edge in 1947, he enjoyed an adventurous childhood in "the Bush" neighborhood and beyond. He served in the U.S. Army for two years before joining Madison Metro Transit, a job he appreciated and was proud of for 32 years.



We will miss the twinkle in his blue eyes, his calm and capable presence, entertaining sense of humor, puppy-raising skills, and having our own personal GPS system and Madison historian. Gary was a loyal friend and he so appreciated the many visits to enjoy their companionship.



Gary left a message for us to pass on: Do not cry for me. I had a wonderful life as the youngest of 7 kids, had a great step-father (having lost my dad when I was a year old), gained a fabulous half-sister, had fun with my kids, enjoyed almost 13 years of retirement, and loved my family dearly. I move on to party hearty and play cards with my departed loved ones....I'll see you on the other side.



Gary is survived by his wife; Caty Ahrens-Edge; children Gary Jr., Rachel, Kristen, and Matthew Ahrens (Meagan Blazewicz); grandchildren Allie, Mark, Kaelyn, Brandon, Taylor, and Dan; great-grandchildren Ashton and A'myah. He is further survived by his siblings, Patricia Easland, Carlos (Shirley) Edge, Ginny Hoff (Sally Klossner); wonderful, supportive nieces and nephews; in-laws Margo Ahrens, Peter Ahrens, Amanda (Bruce) Meier, Matthew (Deborah) Ahrens, DJ Ahrens, Justin Ahrens and Adam (Rose) Ahrens. He was predeceased by his parents, step-father Ruben Hoff, siblings Linda (Roger) Gullickson, Theresa Edge, Sandy Emerson, Peter Edge; brother-in-law Donald Easland; father-in-law, Peter Ahrens and, of course, by his favorite dogs, Dundee and Scooter.



With tenacity and strength, he battled pancreatic cancer since diagnosis in 2015. Gary often said that without the excellent care he received from his many physicians, he would not have been able to enjoy these last years. We, along with Gary, are especially grateful to Drs. James Bigham, Michael Bassetti, Sam Lubner, Wayne Musser, Emily Winslow and Jennifer Wright. It was a team that supported us all and we express our deep appreciation to them, as well as to his exceptional Agrace Hospice team members and Agrace home nurse, Mallory.



A casual gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 29th, from 11:00 to 2:00 at the Maple Tree Supper Club, 6010 Highway 51 (McFarland). A private burial is planned.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Carbone Cancer Center Pancreatic Cancer Research to support finding the cure: UW Foundation, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee WI 53278-0807 (noted that it is in memory of Gary Edge) or securely online: supportuw.org/give or to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison WI 53711 to make available the extraordinary comfort and care to others.



