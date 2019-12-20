MOUNT HOREB / MINERAL POINT-Gary R. Brown, age 62, of Mineral Point, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare from cancer and not a jealous husband.

He was born on July 15, 1957, in Madison, Wis. to Laurell and Helena (Puls) Brown. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1975. Gary lived in Mount Horeb until 2004 when he sold his house and Mt. Horeb Liquor and bought the Old Lumberyard in Mineral Point. He renovated the lumberyard in order to display his passion of collecting. He had collected and displayed over 20,000 brewery items including bottles, cans, signs and tappers from the past 50 years. In the last ten years, he added over 12,000 miniature cars to his collection.

Gary is survived by his best friend and Yorkie, Aba; sister, Bonny Laufenberg of Pardeeville; brother, Terry (Patty) Brown of Barneveld; two nephews; and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Barry.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Upland Hills Hospice and Hospital for their care of Gary.

Also, the family would like to say a special thank you to Tony and his family for being such wonderful neighbors.

No services will be held per his wishes.

Memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date.

