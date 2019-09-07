Gary M. Butteris, age 73, of Dodgeville, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.

Gary was born on January 2, 1946 in Dodgeville to Milton and Esther (Daley) Butteris. Following graduation from Dodgeville High School in 1964, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 20 years. He married Norma Mann and they had three children. Gary's jobs included working for the Iowa County Highway Department, Iowa County Sheriff's Department and driving truck for Sara Lee. On May 6, 2003, he married Karen Rowe. Family always came first for Gary, whether it was a family gathering, camping or just a chance to tease one of them, it was his greatest joy. He also enjoyed coin collecting, hunting and fishing. He was a Life-Member of the Gomer-Lewis American Legion Post #97 and a Union Steward for Teamsters Local #695.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Glenn (Vicky) Butteris; Mary (Clifford) King; Patricia (Donald) Buckingham and Judith Shepherd and a brother-in-law, John Davies.

Gary is survived by his wife, Karen of Dodgeville; three children, Deb Bristol of Lacrescent, MN; Doug (Clara) Butteris of Lone Rock and Dennis (Emily) Butteris of Plain; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Jeremy and Wyatt Bristol; Casey Butteris and Phoebe, Luke and Evan Butteris; Karen's children, William (Wendy) Hermanson of Aledo, IL; Kathleen (Dorry) Johnson; of Evansville; Kenneth (Joan) Johnson of Mt. Horeb and Morris (Jessica) Hermanson of Evansville; 21 step grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; his brother, William Butteris (Rhonda Rott) of Lone Rock; a brother-in-law, Maynard Shepherd of Platteville; Karen's siblings, Carol (Larry) McCluskey of Ridgeway; Fred (Patty) Rowe of Dodgeville and LaVon Davies of Dodgeville as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with Pastor Jim Droste officiating. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Friday after 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com