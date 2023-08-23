Gary Lee Adler

MADISON- Gary L. Adler, age 79, peacefully passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was born on Dec. 9, 1943, in Madison, the son of Gregory and Edith Adler.
Gary married Janice Soderberg on July 19, 1969, in Madison. During his life, Gary achieved many things. After a short time at the University of Wisconsin studying liberal arts, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and quickly became squadron leader. He was then transferred to NATO Headquarters in Ismir, Turkey. After his time in the Army, he started at Madison Kipp Corporation as an Industrial Engineer and moved to many different positions including Data Processing, Credit and Collections, Payroll Manager and Senior Buyer.
Gary was a member of Madison Credit Association, a member and President of Madison Bowling Association. He enjoyed bowling with his father and golfing with his father-in-law. Gary spent time each summer with his dear friends, Tom and Jan, at their cottage where he fished with Tom on Lake Winnebago and Lake Superior. He enjoyed sports, especially fantasy football with many friends. Gary was also a Civil War aficionado who visited all the battlefields and took his grandson on many of those trips. Gary’s biggest love was his wife and family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Lynne Church; grandson, Kraig Bouchard (Lyn Hill); brother-in-law, David Sherman; and sister-in-law, Phyliss Soderberg. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Adler; brother-in-law, Larry Soderberg; son-in-law, Michael Bouchard; and parents-in-law, Richard and Geraldine Soderberg.
A service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Entombment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park 401 Femrite Drive, Monona.
The family would like to thank Susie at ADRC, Joyce Schmidt at DCHS, Dominic Gambino at A Place for Mom, UW Home Health Team, Agrace HospiceCare team, Oak Park team and the Neuro team at UW Hospital.
Gary’s family would like to thank the many friends for their support during this difficult time. Special thanks to Phil, Dagmar, Whendi and Bryce, Tom and Jan, and our wonderful neighbors, Bob and Amy. Lynne’s people, Hunde, Susan, Nate, Mars and Carol. Without you all we would have been lost.
Gary was an exceptional man. In his life he beat heart disease, diabetes and cancer. This time however he was chosen for a mission only he could complete.
We will miss him desperately. The kind, gentle and amazing man we’ll always love. We’re sure he’s with all his kitties now, waiting for us. We love you, Gary. Thank you for sharing your life with us. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
