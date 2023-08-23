Gary Lee Adler

MADISON- Gary L. Adler, age 79, peacefully passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was born on Dec. 9, 1943, in Madison, the son of Gregory and Edith Adler.

Gary married Janice Soderberg on July 19, 1969, in Madison. During his life, Gary achieved many things. After a short time at the University of Wisconsin studying liberal arts, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and quickly became squadron leader. He was then transferred to NATO Headquarters in Ismir, Turkey. After his time in the Army, he started at Madison Kipp Corporation as an Industrial Engineer and moved to many different positions including Data Processing, Credit and Collections, Payroll Manager and Senior Buyer.