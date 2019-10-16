Gary K. Pooler age 77 of Monroe, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Gary was born on July 1, 1942 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Harry and Adelaide (Johnson) Pooler. He graduated from Brodhead High School and Green County Teachers College. He earned both a bachelors and Masters degree in Education from U.W. Platteville. He married Sally M. Kubly on December 28, 1963 in Albany. Gary taught elementary education in Woodford and Darien, WI. He then taught junior high science in Orangeville, IL for 24 years before retiring in 1994. Following his retirement, Gary drove for Monroe Truck Equipment. He was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church in Monroe. He was a lifetime member and past-president of the Green County Conservation League and served on the Conservation Congress in Wisconsin. Gary was recognized as the conservation teacher of the year in the State of Illinois. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowled in a league at Turner Hall for many years.

He is survived by two sons, Tracy (Jacqueline) Pooler of Iron River, WI, and Brian Pooler (Laurie Robbe) of Monroe; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Matthew, and Isaac; half-sisters, Judith Niedermeier of Beloit, and Karen (Jacob) Brunner of Monroe; and a half-brother, David (Tammy) Miller of Beloit. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally, on March 3, 2019; and a brother.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 2. 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Union Presbyterian Church, Monroe, with Reverend Stacy Cavanaugh officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Benkert Bushnell Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials are suggested in Gary's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

