Gary J. Maddrell, age 80 of Monroe, a retired carpenter and Jack of all trades, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Monroe Hospice Home.

Gary was born on October 19, 1938 in Freeport, the son of Norris and Alberta (McKee) Maddrell. After graduating from South Wayne High School, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Spokane, Washington. Following his honorable discharge, Gary settled in Madison where he worked for Madison Silo Company, a short time with WKOW as a camera man, and eventually moved to Platteville to run his own Surge Company. He was a member of the local carpenter union #314, and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and home cooking.

He is survived by two children, Misti and Chaz Maddrell; a sister, Kay (Nate) Bloom; a step-son, Dan Williams; and two former spouses, Bev Maddrell and Kandee Lausch.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Monroe American Legion Post #84, 1627 12th. Avenue. Memorials would be appreciated in Gary’s name to the Monroe Clinic Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net