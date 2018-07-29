MADISON/WAUNAKEE – Gary Eugene Tygum, 73, died of a big heart on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

He was born on July 14, 1945 in Madison to parents, Arnold and Bertha (Nelson) Tygum.

Gary was a graduate of Madison East High School. He spent most of his career at Mendota Mental Health Institute as a Psychiatric Care Technician.

Gary is survived by his three children, Jesse Tygum, Maple Grove, MN, Bill (Rachel) Tygum, Waunakee, WI, Emily Tygum, Maple Grove, MN; six grandchildren, Mae, Jake, Luke, Molly, Lucy, Sally; siblings, Richard Tygum, Dale (Jean) Tygum, Anita Wick, Linda Tygum (José Torres), Neil Tygum,; and five nieces.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother in infancy; and brother, Anthony Tygum.

Gary was a dreamer and liked to share his ideas with family and friends. Even more so, he loved encouraging the interests of others. He always put others ahead of himself.

Over his lifetime, he enjoyed outdoor hobbies like camping and fishing. He took pride in helping out the community where he lived – from creating and supporting youth athletics programs to leading local events.

His kids and family were well loved. Each moment spent together was quality time; he had a unique way of making the person he spent time with feel exceptional and unconditionally loved.

In his later years, spending time with his grandkids brought him, and them, immense joy. He delighted in watching them play sports or just hearing about their day. He had a special connection with Sally, the youngest and apple of his eye.

The family would like to especially thank Bill and Rachel Tygum for making Gary’s last years some of his best ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.

A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at RIPP PARK, 213 Dorn Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. To view and sign this guest book, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.