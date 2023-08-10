Gary David Lewis

To view the Livestream of Service for Gary Lewis at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, please click the following link: Gary Lewis Memorial Service (boxcast.tv)

On August 7th, 2023 Gary David Lewis passed into the arms of his loving Savior at home with his family gathered around. He was 79 years old. Gary was born on November 12, 1943 in Petaluma, California, the first child of Bayard Lewis and Dorothy (Wasdahl) Lewis. With WWII raging, Gary’s father was stationed at “Two Rock Ranch”, a secret Army Intelligence training base. His father was then posted to India where he worked with others intercepting Japanese military transmissions. Gary’s mother returned to North Dakota with Gary to wait out the war. After his parents’ deaths, Gary found the letters his parents had written to each other and compiled them into a book for his siblings and himself.

