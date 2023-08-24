Gary D. Jacobson, age 63, passed away at his home in Madison on August 20, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born in Dodgeville, WI on October 23, 1959 to parents, Donald Jacobson and Jacquelyn (Unger) Clayton. Gary married Debra “Debbie” Madden on June 16, 1979 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau, WI. Gary was a hard worker. He worked for Rock-Tenn Company and most recently for the City of Madison as a bus driver.
Throughout his life, Gary loved fishing, especially ice fishing. He enjoyed listening to country and rock and roll music and attending concerts. He cherished spending time with his family and partying with his friends. He was a car enthusiast and took great pride in taking care of his vehicles. He also enjoyed growing a garden and took pride in his tomato and pepper plants. He enjoyed traveling to Yellowstone and always dreamed of going to Maine. Gary will be dearly missed and always remembered as the type of person who would stand firm in what he believes in.
Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie Jacobson; children, Jessica (Damion) Davis and Shawn (Kari) Jacobson; grandchildren, Tayler, Ryan, Lucille, Jameson, Scarlett, and one granddaughter, Autumn on the way. Gary is survived by his mother, Jackie Clayton; mother-in-law, Barb Madden; siblings, Scott (Cathy), Todd (Jodi), Cappy (Andy), Tracy (Doug), and Jill; and many nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Jacobson; stepfather, Don Clayton; and father-in-law, Eugene Madden
The family would like to thank the long list of all who have helped during this time.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
