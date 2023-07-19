Gary Clifford Kreft

Madison – Gary Clifford Kreft, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Gary was born on March 19, 1944, in Ashland, WI to parents August and Agnes (Peterson) Kreft. Gary married Judy Ann LaTocha on September 11, 1984. Together, they raised a son, John.

Gary graduated from J.E. Murphy High School in Hurley, WI May 25, 1962. He also received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wisconsin State University in Superior, WI in 1966.

