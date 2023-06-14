Gary Blaine Jones, age 74, of DeForest, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Gary was born on July 29, 1948 in Decorah, Iowa. He was the eldest son of Blaine and Grace (Bruvold) Jones.
Gary grew up on farms in Decorah, Iowa, Elroy, WI, and finally DeForest, WI. He graduated from DeForest high school in 1966 and always spoke proudly about his football days there. After high school and a brief stint in the U.S. Navy, Gary worked for Wisconsin, Power and Light as a lineman, which eventually brought him to reside in Spring Green, where he was an active member of the Village Board and the Jaycees.
After some time, Gary returned to his hometown of DeForest to work as a truck driver, making a lifetime of memories traveling the lower 48 states. After many years of truck driving, Gary then decided to drive a taxi in Madison. He absolutely loved meeting new people and showing them around his favorite city. Gary was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, but Bucky badger most of all and would never miss a game.
Gary is survived by his beloved children Dana (Steve) Grossman of New York and Grant Jones of New Hampshire. His grandchildren, Evan (Kayleigh) and Emmie Grossman, and Sawyer Paul Jones. His brother Mark (Diane) Jones of North Dakota, nephews and niece, Joshua (Meg) Jones of DeForest, Jacob Jones of Madison, Joseph (Megan) Jones of Milwaukee, Jeremy (Chelsa) Jones North Dakota and Angela (Jason) Eizenzimmer, North Dakota, plus many grand nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Blaine and Grace Jones and his brother Dale Jones.
We will miss his infectious smile, his love of euchre and an old fashioned, his conversations, and stories.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff at Evansville Manor and Agrace Hospice Care. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness, compassion and care given to Gary. You are all truly special people.