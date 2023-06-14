Gary Blaine Jones

Gary Blaine Jones, age 74, of DeForest, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Gary was born on July 29, 1948 in Decorah, Iowa. He was the eldest son of Blaine and Grace (Bruvold) Jones.

Gary grew up on farms in Decorah, Iowa, Elroy, WI, and finally DeForest, WI. He graduated from DeForest high school in 1966 and always spoke proudly about his football days there. After high school and a brief stint in the U.S. Navy, Gary worked for Wisconsin, Power and Light as a lineman, which eventually brought him to reside in Spring Green, where he was an active member of the Village Board and the Jaycees.

