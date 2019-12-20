MADISON - Gary Ardon Hall, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Home Again Memory Care in Cambridge.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in Madison, the son of Harry and Velma Hall. Gary graduated from Madison East High School in 1949. After High School, Gary joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard and was activated in 1951. He attended Madison Business College, where he met Janet Wick who he would later marry on Aug. 17, 1951, in Plymouth Congregational Church in Madison. They shared 59 years together.

After starting his apprenticeship with Painters Local No. 802 in 1953, Gary worked as a Union Painter for Gotzion's Quality Decorating and then at Decorating Unlimited until his retirement. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Gary loved golfing, boating, taking cruises, vacationing in Waupaca, Mississippi, Florida and Vegas. He enjoyed spending time on Lake Wisconsin at "Bananas" with great friends, having great times.

Gary is survived by two daughters, Teri (Jeff) Fine and Joni (Paul Simon) Gehrke; two grandsons, Toby Adams and Dustin (Sarah) Fine; three granddaughters, Christina Gehrke, Heather Gehrke, and Anna Gehrke; and great-granddaughter, Genna Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sons, John Hall and Kelly Hall; great-grandson, Travis Adams; and beloved stepmother, Ann Hall.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Gary's family would like to thank the staff of Home Again Memory Care in Cambridge and Agrace HospiceCare for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

Our father loved life. We will be forever grateful to have been able to call him dad. We will miss his smile, laugh, stories, hugs and so much more. But most of all, the love we received from him. He always told us if you can't behave, be careful. We would look at each other and giggle. Thank you for all you did for us dad. You were the greatest man we knew and the best father we could have asked for. Until we see you again, we love you dad.

