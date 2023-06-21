Gari James Berliot, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the son of Otto Berliot and I. Maxine (Gent) Brager.
Gari graduated from Mount Horeb High School and the Wisconsin School of Electronics. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1961. He married Sally (Mechler) Berliot on March 19, 1971, and together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement, Gari worked as a Planning Engineer for AT&T. In his free time, he enjoyed Ham radio, traveling with his wife, Sally, throughout the U.S., golfing, and volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital. He was a founding member of the CWRA radio group.
Gari is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Patrick (Karen) Berliot; sister, Deborah (Gary) Maurer; five nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd (Jane) Mechler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation-Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
