Gari James Berliot

Gari James Berliot, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the son of Otto Berliot and I. Maxine (Gent) Brager.

Gari graduated from Mount Horeb High School and the Wisconsin School of Electronics. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1961. He married Sally (Mechler) Berliot on March 19, 1971, and together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

