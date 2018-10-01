Gale L. Tichenor, age 63, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Throughout his years Gale touched many. He enjoyed working on his 1974 Dodge Challenger and Power Wagon, riding his Harley Davidson, spending time on the Wisconsin River (especially with his best friend Steve), attending races at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI, following and attending American sports car racing.

In his later years, he was blessed with plenty of younger company in the form of a granddaughter, Arlow, another through his son's marriage, Aislynn, and others through his marriage to Debby, including Malorie, Keegan, and Donavon, all who made a large impression, blessed him, and guided him throughout his fight. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Laurie.

Surviving Gale are his parents, Louis and Pauline, his sister, Connie, his wife, Debby, and his son, Tyler (Charlee).

In accordance with Gale's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00pm – 5:00pm, at his estate located at S12320 Highbanks Rd, Spring Green, WI 53588, on Saturday, October 6, 2018. All who knew Gale and want to join friends and family in remembering a great man are welcome.

