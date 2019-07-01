BARNEVELD - Gale E. Manteufel, age 86, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Upland Hills Health.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in Oxford, the son of Lloyd and Nadine (Hummel) Manteufel. He married Beulah Russell on Dec. 13, 1952, in Endeavor Wis.

Gale served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as an insurance adjuster for Great American Insurance for 40 years.

Gale was a member for a number of organizations including American Legion Post No. 433 for over 59 years, Barneveld Advancement Assoc. for 50 years, Barneveld Fire Department for 35 years and The Masonic Lodge No. 319. He was a weekly volunteer at the VA Hospital in Madison for 19 years. Gale was a member of Barneveld Congregational Church for over 59 years and volunteered at the church making coffee. When he wasn't volunteering, Gale enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with the guys.

Gale is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Beulah; sons, David (Joann), Dean (Jan), Steve and Doug; daughter, Joanie (Mike) Hogan; grandchildren, Mark (Carissa) Manteufel, Michelle (Ryan) Kleimenhagen, Emily (Mike) Weier, Myriah (Camario) Edwards, Mallory Hogan, Ryan (Brenda) Manteufel, Alyssa Manteufel, Erinn Manteufel, Devin Manteufel and Summer Manteufel; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Manteufel; infant son; great-grandson, Drew Manteufel; and parents-in-law, Harold and Adele Russell.

A funeral service will be held at BARNEVELD CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 104 S. Jones St., Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Burial with Military Rites will be held at White Cemetery in Barneveld. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upland Hills Hospice, Iowa County, or the Barneveld Congregational United Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank Iowa County Hospice caregivers, Julie, Katherine and Amber for the care and support they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

