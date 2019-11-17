STOUGHTON - Gail Susan Pizarro, age 72, of the Town of Dunkirk, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Newark, NJ, the daughter of Julius Schorr and Shirley (Heller) Schorr.

Gail was living her dream life with her husband, Bill Pullum, and their dog, Gigi, working on their hobby farm, leaving regularly to visit her grandchildren and the many other family members who loved her dearly.

Gail could win any argument with her extraordinary memory and passionate opinions; and win over any child with silliness just at their level and gifts of found objects that were just what they needed at that very moment. Gail spent her life working for the good of other people as a teacher, a counselor, a mentor, and an advocate. She changed people's lives by believing in them and showing them how to believe in themselves.

Gail is survived by her husband of 22 years, Bill Pullum; two daughters, Neva (Joseph) Hickman, Denise (Buwa) Baldeh; two sons, Gram (Kristen) Pizarro, Andrew Pullum; ten grandchildren, Silvio Hickman, Asa Hickman, Max Pizarro, Ella Pizarro, Anseh Baldeh, Kelefa Baldeh, Mansa Baldeh, Kairo Pullum, Raine Pullum, Bumii Pullum; sister, Vicki (Dan) Schorr-Coben; and nephew, Richard Schorr-Coben.

She was preceded in death by her father, Julius Schorr; and mother, Shirley Schorr.

Please celebrate her life by remembering her joyfully, laughing and loving and fighting for the greater good, locally and globally. No formal service will be held. Donations may be made in her name to Goodman Community Center, Madison, Wis.

