DEERFIELD-Gail Robert "Bob" Gennrich, age 86, of Deerfield, passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1931, in Madison, Wis., the son of Oscar Gennrich and Minnie (Henschel) Gennrich.

Bob graduated from East High School and then served in the U.S.Army during the Korean War. Bob worked as an electrician for 37 years at Oscar Mayer. He married Lora Mueller in 1957 and had two children, Glen and Lynn. They later divorced in 1975.

Bob married Geraldean Gauger in 1976 and together raised three children. He was a member of Trout unlimited and lower 40 fly tiers and liars. Bob loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, especially grouse. His love of fishing extended to the creation of fishing poles and flies. He enjoyed being outside and traveling, especially out west.

Bob and his wife enjoyed bowling together and spending time at their cabin in Hayward. Bob had a great sense of humor and had a way with the ladies. He loved flirting with the nurses of Sylvan Crossing. He also had a serious side, he taught the value of hard work and doing the job right. Bob was a great friend and his friends were valuable to him, he was someone who was always there for others. He had a deep, quiet faith that led him through his life.

Bob is survived by a son, Scott (Jody) Gennrich and daughter, Lynn; five grandchildren, Ian Davis, Hayden (Rebecca) Gennrich, Brianna Davis, Zachary Gennrich and Natalie Gennrich; two brothers-in-law, Randy (Sharon) Gauger and Raymond (Kathy) Gauger. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Glen Gennrich; brother, Lowell Gennrich; and sister, Patricia Crowder.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Burial will be held at Spider Lake Cemetery, Round Lake, Wis.

Memorials may be made to dementiasociety.org.

