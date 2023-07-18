Gail J. Arzt

Gail J. Arzt, age 76, of Arena, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at UW Hospital. He was born to the late Francis and Winnie (Higgs) Arzt in Hillsboro, WI. Gail attended grade school at Union Center, WI and in Indiana. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1966.

Gail was married in 1968 to Lois (Buelow) Arzt. They divorced in 2004. In the time of their marriage, they were blessed with two daughters; Tina and Bobbi.

