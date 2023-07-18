Gail J. Arzt, age 76, of Arena, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at UW Hospital. He was born to the late Francis and Winnie (Higgs) Arzt in Hillsboro, WI. Gail attended grade school at Union Center, WI and in Indiana. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1966.
Gail was married in 1968 to Lois (Buelow) Arzt. They divorced in 2004. In the time of their marriage, they were blessed with two daughters; Tina and Bobbi.
Gail was a man of many talents putting those talents to use working in the farm industry. A career he truly enjoyed. He also enjoyed hunting, motorcycling, traveling and tinkering on his different toys. One of those recent toys was a 1937 Ford Truck that he worked tirelessly to restore with his grandson, Wade. He also loved cruising the backroads on his motorcycle, and taking hunting trips in his 1997 Jeep to South Dakota. Every time someone visited Gail, they could always find him outside working on some new project or taking a good old fashioned nap on his couch.
Above all, Gail was a devoted family man. His very favorite things to do were spend time with family vacationing, eating out and exploring new places. On a recent family vacation, he went jet skiing and tubing down the river for the first time at age 75. He was so proud of each one of his grandkids. He loved farming and hunting with Wade, shared a love of the outdoors with Kadie, riding four wheelers with Dylan and enjoyed trying all of Haylie’s desserts. He had a major sweet tooth!
He is survived by Tina (Mark) Butteris of Portage, and Bobbi (Kevin) Salisbury of Barneveld; Grandchildren- Wade (Ashley) Butteris, Kadie Butteris (Anna Korb), Dylan Salisbury, and Haylie Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Vern Arzt.
Gail will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was simply the best.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI followed by a burial at the Black Hawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.
We would like to give our special thank you’s to all who gave their best in attempts to help revive Gail, both on the scene and at the hospital
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
