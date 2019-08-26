Frieda E. (Klassy) Rotar

Verona – Frieda E. Rotar, age 101, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Four Winds Lodge in Verona.

She was born May 3, 1918 in New Glarus, Wisconsin and raised on the family farm, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Hammerly) Klassy.

She married John Rotar on February 25, 1937, and together they had four children. They farmed in the Verona area, and were members of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Frieda is survived by her son, Richard (Mary) Rotar; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Bernice Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; two daughters; a son; her parents; three brothers and a great grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, with Father John Sasse presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass at church. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Four Winds Lodge and Agrace HospiceCare, whom the family thanks for their care to Frieda in her final days.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625